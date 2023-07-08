Open Menu

At Least 38 Rights Groups Opposing US's Cluster Bombs Delivery To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) At least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed a delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine and expressed concern over the weapon's ability to drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years by failing to detonate and remaining as explosive hazards, The Hill newspaper reported.

The arms delivery comes as the Ukrainian troops are using "high rates" of ammunition and amid Washington's concerns that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia-held territories has stalled, the report said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a prominent international rights group urged for an end to the use of cluster munitions in the Ukrainian conflict and said that the country should be cleaned up of such bombs.

"These are already all over the country and will need to be cleaned up. That is not a good enough excuse for the United States to be sending more. Legislators, policymakers and the (President Joe) Biden administration will probably think twice when the pictures start coming back of children who have been harmed by American-made cluster munitions," Sarah Yager, the Washington director at Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are banned by the international convention, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

