At Least 39 Migrants Drown in Shipwreck Off Tunisia Coast - UNHCR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) At least 39 people have drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia near the Kerkennath island, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a joint release on Wednesday.

"At least 39 people drowned in a shipwreck off Kerkennah island. One hundred thirty-four survivors, most of them from [Ivory Coast], were brought to shore by Tunisia's coast guard. The rescue operations are still ongoing, hampered yesterday by harsh weather conditions," the release said.

The rescue operation is the latest in a series of 21 such operations carried out by Tunisian government in 2021, the release noted.

According to the UNHCR, 190 people have died while traveling across the Central Mediterranean in 2021, while 5,700 others managed to reach Italy from North Africa.

The central Mediterranean has become the scene of numerous shipwrecks with multiple deaths of migrants who are taking a risk to cross to Europe.