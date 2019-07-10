UrduPoint.com
At Least 397 Journalists, Activists, Unionists Killed During First 10 Months Of 2018 - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) At least 397 journalists, human rights activists and trade unionists were killed in just 10 months in 2018, the new UN Sustainable Development Goals Report revealed.

"From 1 January to 31 October 2018, the United Nations recorded and verified 397 killings of human rights defenders, journalists and trade unionists in 41 countries," the report said on Tuesday.

The report pointed out that the statistics signalize about an alarming increase in violence, with an average of nine people being killed on the front lines in January-October 2018, compared to an average of one victim per day in the years of 2015-2017.

Media workers constituted 25 percent of those killed, and most of the murders occurred in countries free of conflict, the report said.

Every second victim has been working on issues regarding the environment, poverty, the rights of minorities, land and the effect of business activities among others, while every tenth victim was a woman, according to the report.

"Unless member states live up to their international obligation to protect those who stand up for the fundamental rights and freedoms of others, human rights defenders, journalists and trade unionists will continue to be targets of assassination in countries around the world," the report stressed.

The UN report was released on the margins of the 10-day High-level Political Forum that kicked off at the organization's headquarters in New York earlier on Tuesday and focuses on assessing successes and challenges on the path towards the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015, incorporates SDGs aimed at addressing critical global challenges related to poverty, climate, prosperity, inequality and environmental degradation.

