At Least 4 Civilians Killed In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's North - Ministry Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:03 PM
At least four civilians have been killed and one other injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's northern Jowzjan province, a spokesman for the country's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday
The incident occurred in Qusteepe district's Jarqdouq area, the spokesman specified.