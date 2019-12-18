UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 Civilians Killed In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's North - Ministry Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:03 PM

At Least 4 Civilians Killed in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's North - Ministry Spokesman

At least four civilians have been killed and one other injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's northern Jowzjan province, a spokesman for the country's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) At least four civilians have been killed and one other injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's northern Jowzjan province, a spokesman for the country's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Qusteepe district's Jarqdouq area, the spokesman specified.

