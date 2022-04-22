At least 4 Croatian Nationals Among Azov Militants Surrounded in Mariupol - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) At least four Croatian volunteers are among the militants of the Ukrainian right-wing extremist Azov battalion trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Croatian newspaper Slobodna Dalmacija reported on Thursday, citing a source.

A former Croatian special forces member told the news outlet that one of the trapped Croatians, an Azov squad commander, had written him several days ago saying that he and three others were in Azovstal tunnels and were low on ammunition.

On April 16, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mariupol was under Russian control and the remaining Ukrainian forces were completely surrounded in Azovstal.

The Russian military repeatedly asked them to lay down their arms and surrender, with the most recent ceasefire introduced on Tuesday, but nobody used the humanitarian corridors to leave the plant.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.