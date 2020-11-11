UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 Dead After Turkish Fishing Vessel Collides With Greek-Flagged Tanker - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

At least four people have died after a Turkish fishing vessel collided with a Greek-flagged tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, officials in Turkey's Adana province said, as reported by state-run media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) At least four people have died after a Turkish fishing vessel collided with a Greek-flagged tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, officials in Turkey's Adana province said, as reported by state-run media.

The incident took place at 02:50 GMT roughly 15 nautical miles off the Turkish coast, the Anadolu news agency cited officials as saying.

The Adana governor's office said that the bodies of four of the five people who were on board the Turkish boat have been recovered, the agency stated.

Ramazan Kaya, the deputy head of the Mersin Fishermen Cooperation, told the agency that the vessel had capsized after colliding with the tanker.

"Following the accident, the boat capsized due to air pressure," Kaya told the agency.

Rescuers are continuing to search for the other individual not yet accounted for.

