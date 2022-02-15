UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 Dead As Spanish Trawler Sinks Off Canada

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 08:27 PM

At least 4 dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

A Spanish fishing trawler sank in rough waters off eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four of the vessel's 22-strong crew, the Spanish transport ministry said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A Spanish fishing trawler sank in rough waters off eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four of the vessel's 22-strong crew, the Spanish transport ministry said.

Rescuers saved three crew members and were searching for 15 others who were missing off the island of Newfoundland on Canada's Atlantic coast where the ship foundered, a ministry spokesman told AFP.

Twelve of the crew are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the rest from Ghana, Spanish media reports said.

Rescuers had spotted four of the trawler's lifeboats, said Maica Larriba, a representative of Spain's central government in the northwestern Galicia region where the trawler is based.

"Two were completely empty and in one of them were just three survivors who were in a state of hypothermic shock because the temperature of the water is horrible, very low," she told public radio.

Rescuers had not yet managed to reach the fourth lifeboat, she added.

When the trawler sent out a distress signal, two other fishing vessels in the area came to its aid, Rosa Quintana, the Galician official in charge of maritime affairs, told reporters.

A Canadian coastguard helicopter airlifted the three survivors to safety, she added.

The fishing vessel, a freezer trawler registered in 2004, was based in the port of Marin in Galicia and belongs to shipowner Manuel Nores.

The company, founded in 1950, has eight freezer trawlers and some 300 employees, according to its web site.

It has fishing vessels operating in the South Atlantic, off the Canadian coast and between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau.

"We are following with concern the search and rescue operation for the crew of the Galician ship that sunk in the waters of Newfoundland," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

"All my love to their families. The government remains in constant contact with rescue services," he added.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who is from Galicia, said she was "shocked" by the news of the accident.

"Bad news is reaching us from the other side of the Atlantic," she tweeted.

"All my love and support to the families of the crew in their pain at this time of uncertainty."

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Water Canada Company Spain Peru Guinea-Bissau Ghana Mauritania SITE Media All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Putin Hopes Paris, Berlin Able to Influence Kiev s ..

Putin Hopes Paris, Berlin Able to Influence Kiev so It Complies With Minsk Agree ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Discussed Russian Security Guarantee Pr ..

Putin Says Discussed Russian Security Guarantee Proposals With Germany's Scholz

2 minutes ago
 Upcoming Africa-Europe Summit Aimed at Renewing Co ..

Upcoming Africa-Europe Summit Aimed at Renewing Continents' Cooperation - AU-EU ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Hopes Deutsche Welle Will Be Able to Work i ..

Scholz Hopes Deutsche Welle Will Be Able to Work in Russia

2 minutes ago
 Putin Denies Politics Behind Nord Stream 2 Gas Lin ..

Putin Denies Politics Behind Nord Stream 2 Gas Link After Talks With Germany's S ..

2 minutes ago
 Return of Russian Troops to Bases After Drills Goo ..

Return of Russian Troops to Bases After Drills Good Sign - Scholz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>