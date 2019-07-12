At Least 4 Dead In Bomb Blast At Wedding In Eastern Afghanistan - Local Governor's Office
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:50 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) At least four people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries as a result of a bombing attack that hit a wedding ceremony in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Friday morning, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.
"An explosion took place in Bachiragam district in the Nangarhar province, which has killed at least 4 people and wounded more than 40 others this morning," Khogyani said.
According to local sources, the explosion targeted the wedding ceremony of a local militia commander's son.
No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but IS-K, which is the local branch of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and the Taliban movement are known to be active in the province.