UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 4 Deaths Reported In Spain Amid Heavy Snowfall, Winds Brought By 'Gloria'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:50 AM

At Least 4 Deaths Reported in Spain Amid Heavy Snowfall, Winds Brought by 'Gloria'

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) At least four deaths in Spain are being linked to the "Gloria" weather front that has brought heavy snowfall, strong winds and unusually low temperatures to nine provinces in the country, local media report.

The latest death occurred on Monday evening, in the Mogente municipality in Valencia, the Spanish El Mundo newspaper said. A man of around 60 years of age went out for a walk and was found later outside of his house with hypothermia. Doctors failed to save his life.

Meanwhile the El Pais newspaper reports three other deaths. On Sunday, a man was killed by a vehicle in the principality of Asturias when he was trying to fit snow chains onto the tires of his car.

The driver lost control of the vehicle because of heavy snow.

Another man was killed in the province of Avila when he was struck on the head by a tile that fell off the roof of his house because of heavy winds.

In the municipality of Gandia, a homeless woman died in the street, where she decided to spend the night despite extreme cold.

A total of nine Spanish provinces were on red alert amid troublesome weather conditions on Monday.

According to El Pais, the "Gloria" weather front left around 20,000 homes without electricity in Spain's Alicante province alone.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Electricity Driver Vehicle Car Died Alert Man Alicante Valencia Spain Women Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

6 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

7 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

7 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

7 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.