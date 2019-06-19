UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 Die In Flood In Turkey's Black Sea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

A flash flood claimed at least four lives in Turkey's Black Sea region, the interior minister said on Wednesday

TRABZON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A flash flood claimed at least four lives in Turkey's Black Sea region, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Suleyman Soylu said four people died in flood in the Arakli district of Trabzon province.

On Tuesday, Ismail Ustaoglu, province's governor, told reporters that they have recovered the bodies of two people and rescue teams were trying to find eight others.

On his previous statement that the flood killed six people, Ustaoglu said that he had been misinformed about the death toll.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and all other search and rescue teams continue their efforts in the region.

