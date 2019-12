At Least 4 Killed, 15 Injured in Bus Crash in Kazakhstan - Emergencies Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) At least four people were killed and 15 were injured when a bus turned over on Tuesday morning, en route from the city of Kyzylorda to Kumkol, Nursultan Nurakhmetov, a spokesman of the Kazakh Interior Ministry's Emergency Situations Committee, told Sputnik.

"As of 07:56 [01:56 GMT] four dead were found at the scene. Fifteen victims were recovered. Rescuers continue their work," Nurakhmetov said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning, when the bus, carrying 50 people, turned over because of road ice.