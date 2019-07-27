UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 Killed, 20 Injured By Car Explosion In Afghanistan's Ghazni - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

At Least 4 Killed, 20 Injured by Car Explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) At least four Afghan security officers were killed and 20 others were wounded by a car explosion in the Ghazni province in east Afghanistan, local media reported on Saturday.

A suicide bomber drove a car loaded with explosives to the Ghazni's Ab Band district building and detonated it near the first gate at around 4:30 local time (00:00 GMT), the TOLO news agency wrote, citing Ghazni Police Chief Khalid Wardak.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Taliban, the report added.

