UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 4 Killed, 8 Injured By Blast During Wedding In Afghanistan's Southeast - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:11 PM

At Least 4 Killed, 8 Injured by Blast During Wedding in Afghanistan's Southeast - Police

A bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded during a wedding celebration in the southeastern Afghan province of Khost, leaving at least four people killed and another eight injured, Khost police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded during a wedding celebration in the southeastern Afghan province of Khost, leaving at least four people killed and another eight injured, Khost police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Friday.

The bomb detonated at around 10:30 a.m. (06:00 GMT) as the newlyweds and their guests were underway with a celebration in the Khost village of Kundio, Haider said.

The spokesman could not confirm the reports that there were military personnel among the guests at the wedding.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Marriage

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

11 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

22 minutes ago

Huawei and HEC launch Free ICT Training under “S ..

41 minutes ago

Real men do not rape, says Shaniera Akram

44 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to promote quality education: ..

4 minutes ago

Jinnah was a man of principles: CM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.