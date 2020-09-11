(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded during a wedding celebration in the southeastern Afghan province of Khost, leaving at least four people killed and another eight injured, Khost police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Friday

The bomb detonated at around 10:30 a.m. (06:00 GMT) as the newlyweds and their guests were underway with a celebration in the Khost village of Kundio, Haider said.

The spokesman could not confirm the reports that there were military personnel among the guests at the wedding.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack.