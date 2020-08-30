At Least 4 Killed in Blast Aboard Migrant Boat Near Italian Shore - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) A fire followed by a blast aboard a migrant boat near southern Italian shore on Sunday killed four people, with two others reported missing, media said.

The boat carrying illegal migrants was spotted near the Calabrian port of Crotone, La Repubblica daily reported. The fire erupted as it was towed by a border patrol ship.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined but it is suspected to be related to the boat's fuel system.

The bodies of the four victims have been recovered. Five people have been injured and taken to a hospital, including two officers who tried to help the migrants.

Italy saw a sharp rise in the number of migrants trying to reach its coast in June and July. Nearly 18,000 came ashore between January 1 and August 28, more than three times the number recorded during the same period last year.