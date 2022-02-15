UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank - Spain's Rescuers

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 07:22 PM

At Least 4 Killed Off Canadian Coast Where Spanish Trawler Sank - Spain's Rescuers

At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish maritime rescue service told Sputnik

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish maritime rescue service told Sputnik.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada.

There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.

"Three people were found alive, as well as four bodies," the Spanish maritime rescue service said, addint that the rescue and search operation continues.

Related Topics

Canada Peru Ghana SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

14 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

2 minutes ago
 Head of Appraisal Mission GIZ Germany visits Pesha ..

Head of Appraisal Mission GIZ Germany visits Peshawar Sports Complex

2 minutes ago
 Talent hunt competitions to begin from Feb 19 in K ..

Talent hunt competitions to begin from Feb 19 in Kasur

2 minutes ago
 DC issues directives to control dengue

DC issues directives to control dengue

2 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to provide better civic services to ..

Efforts afoot to provide better civic services to masses: Administrator

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>