At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish maritime rescue service told Sputnik

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) At least 4 people were killed in a crash of a Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada, their bodies were found in the area, the Spanish maritime rescue service told Sputnik.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that the Spanish-flagged fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Canada.

There were 22 people on board, including 12 Spaniards, as well as citizens of Peru and Ghana. At the time of the crash, the ship was 250 miles away from the coast. Lifeboats were found at the site, two of them empty, and the third carried three sailors in a state of hypothermic shock.

"Three people were found alive, as well as four bodies," the Spanish maritime rescue service said, addint that the rescue and search operation continues.