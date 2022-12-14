At Least 4 Migrants Killed in Boat Accident in English Channel - UK Home Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) At least four people died after a boat with migrants who tried to illegally enter the United Kingdom capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.

The boat capsized at around 03:00 GMT earlier in the day, according to British media. The Sky news broadcaster reported, citing a government source, that 43 people out of around 50 on board had been rescued and taken to the United Kingdom.

"This is an ongoing search-and-rescue incident, but I can confirm that at the time of making this statement, tragically there have been four fatalities. It would be inappropriate for me to go into further detail at this time.

There is a multi-agency response to this terrible tragedy," Braverman told the lower house of the Parliament.

The UK home secretary added that she had already discussed the incident with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, and pledged to make a full statement on the case after the investigation was completed.

Migrants often try to cross from France to the United Kingdom through the English Channel. British and French authorities have worked for years to reduce migrant flows between the countries, but without success. In the last few months, the UK Border Force reported a significant increase in the number of refugees trying to reach the British coast at the risk of their own lives.