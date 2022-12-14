UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 Migrants Killed In Boat Accident In English Channel - UK Home Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:20 PM

At Least 4 Migrants Killed in Boat Accident in English Channel - UK Home Secretary

At least four people died after a boat with migrants who tried to illegally enter the United Kingdom capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) At least four people died after a boat with migrants who tried to illegally enter the United Kingdom capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.

The boat capsized at around 03:00 GMT earlier in the day, according to British media. The Sky news broadcaster reported, citing a government source, that 43 people out of around 50 on board had been rescued and taken to the United Kingdom.

"This is an ongoing search-and-rescue incident, but I can confirm that at the time of making this statement, tragically there have been four fatalities. It would be inappropriate for me to go into further detail at this time.

There is a multi-agency response to this terrible tragedy," Braverman told the lower house of the Parliament.

The UK home secretary added that she had already discussed the incident with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, and pledged to make a full statement on the case after the investigation was completed.

Migrants often try to cross from France to the United Kingdom through the English Channel. British and French authorities have worked for years to reduce migrant flows between the countries, but without success. In the last few months, the UK Border Force reported a significant increase in the number of refugees trying to reach the British coast at the risk of their own lives.

Related Topics

Parliament France Died United Kingdom Turkish Lira Border Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

No agreement on early elections even inside PTI: T ..

No agreement on early elections even inside PTI: Tahir Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Russia to React to Detention of Its Citizen in Est ..

Russia to React to Detention of Its Citizen in Estonia at US Request - Foreign M ..

1 minute ago
 Police seize stolen solar plates, batteries

Police seize stolen solar plates, batteries

1 minute ago
 CM directs health facilities for Fort Munro, DG Kh ..

CM directs health facilities for Fort Munro, DG Khan

1 minute ago
 Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Bur ..

Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Burst Blood Vessel - Wife

8 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situat ..

Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.