At Least 4 People Dead, 13 Injured in Helicopter Collision in Eastern Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) At least four people have died and 13 people have been injured as a result of a collision of two helicopters on Monday near the eastern Australian city of Gold Coast, local media reported.

The collision occurred in mid-air as one helicopter was landing, while the other was trying to take off, according to Gold Cost Bulletin newspaper.

It is reported that at least three people were in critical condition following the crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said that emergency services had come to the scene of the accident.