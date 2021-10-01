CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Fire erupted on Friday in the intensive care unit of the hospital for infectious diseases in the Romanian city of Constanta, killing at least four people, local media reported.

According to the Romanian Mediafax news agency, the deaths were confirmed by the prefect of the Constanta county Silviu Kosha.

The fire occurred in the intensive care unit, where all 10 beds were occupied. About 118 people were believed to be in the hospital at the time the fire outbreak, which forced doctors scrambling to evacuate patients.

Prime Minister Florin Citu ordered Secretary of State Raed Arafat to travel to Constanta. A crisis center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was created to coordinate actions with the Ministry of Health and the Prefecture of Constanta.