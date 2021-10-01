UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 People Dead In Fire Outbreak In Romania's Constanta Hospital - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:30 PM

At Least 4 People Dead in Fire Outbreak in Romania's Constanta Hospital - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Fire erupted on Friday in the intensive care unit of the hospital for infectious diseases in the Romanian city of Constanta, killing at least four people, local media reported.

According to the Romanian Mediafax news agency, the deaths were confirmed by the prefect of the Constanta county Silviu Kosha.

The fire occurred in the intensive care unit, where all 10 beds were occupied. About 118 people were believed to be in the hospital at the time the fire outbreak, which forced doctors scrambling to evacuate patients.

Prime Minister Florin Citu ordered Secretary of State Raed Arafat to travel to Constanta. A crisis center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was created to coordinate actions with the Ministry of Health and the Prefecture of Constanta.

Related Topics

Fire Constanta Media All

Recent Stories

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

3 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

5 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral relations

23 minutes ago
 KW&SB will provide employment to children of decea ..

KW&SB will provide employment to children of deceased employees

7 minutes ago
 DC listens to complaints at open court

DC listens to complaints at open court

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.