At Least 4 People Dead In Mass Shooting In US State Of Georgia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) At least four people have died in a mass shooting in the US state of Georgia, CBS reported on Saturday, citing police and local authorities.

The shooting took place around 10:45 a.m. EST (14:45 GMT) in Henry County located around 30 miles south of Atlanta, the broadcaster reported.

The suspect is still at large, the county's government said, urging the public to avoid the area of shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is "active and ongoing," it added.

