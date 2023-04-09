At Least 4 People Died, Several Injured in Avalanche in French Alps - Interior Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) At least four people have been killed and several others injured in an avalanche on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

"The avalanche hit the Armancette glacier around midday.

According to preliminary data, four people died, and several others were injured. The rescuers are operating on the site," Darmanin tweeted.

French media reported that two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, adding that no avalanche warning had been issued before the incident.