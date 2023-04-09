Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 People Died, Several Injured In Avalanche In French Alps - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

At Least 4 People Died, Several Injured in Avalanche in French Alps - Interior Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) At least four people have been killed and several others injured in an avalanche on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

"The avalanche hit the Armancette glacier around midday.

According to preliminary data, four people died, and several others were injured. The rescuers are operating on the site," Darmanin tweeted.

French media reported that two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation, adding that no avalanche warning had been issued before the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Minister Died SITE Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.