MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) A Piper PA-32 Cherokee light aircraft crashed in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state, with presumably four to six people on board, Miguel Angel Perales, the head of the regional civil protection service, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Protection of Nuevo Leon wrote on Twitter that the plane fell on the building of a transport company in the Cienega de Flores municipality.

Rescue operations are underway.

"Apparently, no one survived. The airport is about to confirm the flight blueprint ” it can be from four to six people. The gender and age of the passengers and the ship's ownership are still not known," the official told reporters.

The plane, commissioned in 1972, was reportedly on its way to Texas. It crashed into a hangar with trucks, injuring an employee of the transport company. The victim is currently in stable condition.