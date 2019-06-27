UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 People Injured In Blast Near French Embassy In Central Tunis - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

At Least 4 People Injured in Blast Near French Embassy in Central Tunis - Reports

At least four people, including security forces, were injured on Thursday in an explosion that took place in central Tunis, Tunisia's capital, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) At least four people, including security forces, were injured on Thursday in an explosion that took place in central Tunis, Tunisia's capital, local media reported.

According to Sky News Arabia, the explosion targeted a police vehicle and took place on Tunis' central Habib Bourguiba avenue near the French Embassy.

The news outlet said that the explosion may have been a result of a suicide bombing.

