At Least 4 People Injured in Explosion in Milan Downtown - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) At least four people were injured in an explosion in the center of Milan, Italian broadcaster Rai reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Sky Tg24 broadcaster reported that an explosion hit the center of Milan, setting cars parked nearby on fire.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper later reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the cause of the explosion was a van with oxygen tanks.

Later, Sky Tg24 reported that firefighters managed to extinguish the large fire that engulfed at least four cars.