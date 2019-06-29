UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 People Injured In Explosions In Afghan Capital - Interior Ministry

At least four people were wounded in blasts that rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, a spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) At least four people were wounded in blasts that rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, a spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry said.

"Four policemen were wounded in the explosions in Kabul's PD [police district] 16", Nasrat Rahimi said in a statement as quoted by local news outlets.

Another explosion occurred on Friday in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, injuring one person.

Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, told Sputnik that explosives were placed inside a pharmacy in the first police district in Jalalabad city.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

