At Least 4 People Killed, 10 More Injured In Shelling Of Donetsk - DPR Office In JCCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) At least four people have been killed and 10 more injured in a shelling of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the DPR office in JCCC said that Ukrainian forces had shelled Donetsk, with emergency services saying that at least one person had been killed.

"The DPR office in JCCC has received the information on civilian casualties as of 12:00 p.m. (local time, 09:00 GMT), July 31. According to preliminary data ... two people have died (in the Voroshylovskyi distict of Doneskt). 10 more people have been injured ... In the Kuibyshevskyi district ... a woman has died," the office wrote on Telegram.

