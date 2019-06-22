UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 People Killed, 6 Injured In Factory Fire In Turkey's Istanbul - Reports

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:22 PM

At least four people were killed and another six were wounded on Saturday as a result of a factory fire in Istanbul's district of Buyukcekmece, local media reported citing the provincial governorate's statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) At least four people were killed and another six were wounded on Saturday as a result of a factory fire in Istanbul's district of Buyukcekmece, local media reported citing the provincial governorate's statement.

A total of 20 workers, trapped on the factory building's rooftop, were saved by firefighters, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.

After the fire was put out, the corpses of four non-Turkish citizens were found in the building, the statement said. Two other workers and four firemen were sent to hospital for treatment.

Another 15 workers, believed to be illegal migrants, who survived the fire, were sent to the police station for checks.

The investigation into the incident has been launched to identify the cause of the fire, the statement added.

