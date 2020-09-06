UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 People Killed As Result Of Mine Collapse In Southeastern Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

At Least 4 People Killed as Result of Mine Collapse in Southeastern Iran - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) At least four people were killed as a result of a mine collapse in southeastern Iran, the national Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing doctors.

The incident took place in the area near the city of Hojedk in Iran's southeastern province of Kerman.

According to the news agency, another miner sustained serious injuries due to the collapse and was hospitalized.

