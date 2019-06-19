UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 People Killed By Floods In Northern Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:42 PM

At Least 4 People Killed by Floods in Northern Turkey - Reports

At least four people were killed by floods in the northern Turkish province of Trabzon, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least four people were killed by floods in the northern Turkish province of Trabzon, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

All the victims died in the Arakli district of the Trabzon province, the Anadolu news agency specified.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) as well as other security agencies continue search and rescue operations in the disaster-hit area.

The floods started after a heavy rain on Tuesday.

