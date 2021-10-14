At Least 4 People Killed in Archery Attack in Norway - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) At least four people were killed in Norway after an attacker opened fire with arrows from a bow in a crowded place, the VG newspaper reported, citing sources.

The head of the southeastern police district was unable to say the exact death toll. He noted that the incident had taken place in a crowded district with many shops. The suspect was detained not far from the site of the incident.