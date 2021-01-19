(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) At least four people were killed as a result of a land-mine explosion in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, a local radio station reported on Tuesday.

According to the Dalsan FM station, Deputy Commissioner for Security and politics in Garasbaale Abdirashid Dubad is among those killed in the explosion.

Another six people were injured in the blast, according to the director of the local hospital.

The al-Shabab radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the news outlet reported

Somalia's al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). The movement has been waging a battle against the country's government and is impeding the humanitarian work of the United Nations.