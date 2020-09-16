At Least 4 People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Philippines' Southern Province - Reports

At least four people were killed as a helicopter crashed in the town of Lantawan in the Philippines' southern province of Basilan, the Rappler news website reported on Wednesday, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) At least four people were killed as a helicopter crashed in the town of Lantawan in the Philippines' southern province of Basilan, the Rappler news website reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier General Manuel Abu told Rappler that police for bodies were recovered at the crash site, but it has yet to determine whether they were helicopter passengers, as well as whether the helicopter was owned by the country's government.

According to preliminary data, the crash might have been due to bad weather conditions, but the reason is still to be further investigated.