UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 4 People Wounded In Explosion On The Philippines' Mindanao - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

At Least 4 People Wounded in Explosion on The Philippines' Mindanao - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) At least four people have sustained injuries in a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Philippines' Sultan Kudarat province on the southern Mindanao island early on Saturday, local media reported citing police.

According to the PNA news agency, citing Lt. Col. Junie Buenacosa, the police chief of the provincial capital of Insulan, an unidentified perpetrator set off the device outside a market in the city.

"The suspected IED was placed at a terminal for motorcycles in front of the public market," Buenacosa said, as quoted by the outlet.

The police chief added that a traffic police officer was among those injured by the explosion. He was hospitalized.

Mindanao is home to a large portion of the Philippines' Muslim population.

Insulan has repeatedly been targeted by bombings over recent years. In 2018, two explosions killed five people and wounded 45 others. Moreover, in April, another blast targeted the same highway, where the market hit on Saturday is located, according to PNA.

The agency noted that a militant group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) had been blamed for the April bombing.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Russia Traffic Same Philippines April 2018 Market Muslim Media

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

9 hours ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

9 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

10 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

10 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.