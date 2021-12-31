UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 Protesters Killed During Anti-Junta Rallies In Sudan - Doctors

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 01:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Sudanese security forces gunned down four protesters on Thursday at a demonstration in Omdurman against the military takeover, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

The committee, which supports the protests, tweeted that "4 civilians have been killed in Omdurman by the live ammunition of security forces while participating in today's anti-coup protests."

This brings the civilian death toll to 52 since the military grabbed power more than two months ago.

The doctors accused the military of stopping ambulances from helping those wounded in scuffles and kidnapping medical staff.

Demonstrations erupted after the Sudanese military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25. He was reinstated on November 21 after signing a deal that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand transition to a fully civilian rule.

More Stories From World

