UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 4 Taliban Fighters Killed In Security Operations In Afghanistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

At Least 4 Taliban Fighters Killed in Security Operations in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) At least 4 Taliban militants were killed and 15 others detained in separate operations carried out by the Afghan Special Forces across the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

The operation in Paktika province resulted in four Taliban members being killed and eight detained, the Khaama Press said.

Seven more fighters were detained following the raid in Farah province, according to the agency.

War-ridden Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Farah Split Media Government

Recent Stories

BISE Gujranwala Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore Board Announces HSSC Part 2 Intermediate Re ..

13 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 October 2019

15 minutes ago

BISE DG Khan Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate P ..

19 minutes ago

BISE Multan Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate Pa ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.