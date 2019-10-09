At Least 4 Taliban Fighters Killed in Security Operations in Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) At least 4 Taliban militants were killed and 15 others detained in separate operations carried out by the Afghan Special Forces across the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

The operation in Paktika province resulted in four Taliban members being killed and eight detained, the Khaama Press said.

Seven more fighters were detained following the raid in Farah province, according to the agency.

War-ridden Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.