At Least 40 Civilians Killed, 260 Injured in Renewed Violence in Yemeni City of Aden - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) At least 40 people have been killed and 260 injured in the renewed fighting in the Yemeni port city of Aden which broke off earlier this week, a statement released by the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Yemen said on Sunday.

"Scores of civilians have been killed and wounded since 8 August when fighting broke out in the city of Aden. Preliminary reports indicate that as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured," the statement said.

The violence in Aden erupted on Wednesday as security forces guarding the presidential palace in the city engaged in clashes with the separatists from the Southern Transitional Council. The escalation has already resulted in dozens of killed and injured. The violence erupted days before Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam.

"It is heart-breaking that during Eid al-Adha, families are mourning the death of their loved ones instead of celebrating together in peace and harmony. We offer our most profound and sincere condolences to the families of people who have been killed and hurt," UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Lise Grande said.

According to UN data, at least 34 humanitarian organizations are currently working in Aden. The humanitarian workers help to provide food aid for 1.9 million people and access to safe water for over 1.6 million people each month.

Earlier on Sunday, the separatists reportedly agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden and started their withdrawal from positions under their control in the city.