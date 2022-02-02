At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

At least 40 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday

Bunia, DR Congo, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :At least 40 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday.

"At least 40 civilians were killed with edged weapons last night in Plaine Savo" in Djugu territory, the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter, while local officials and civil society sources put the toll at more than 50 dead.