UrduPoint.com

At Least 40 Dead In Attack On Displaced People In DR Congo

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 04:08 PM

At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

At least 40 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday

Bunia, DR Congo, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :At least 40 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday.

"At least 40 civilians were killed with edged weapons last night in Plaine Savo" in Djugu territory, the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter, while local officials and civil society sources put the toll at more than 50 dead.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Civil Society Congo SITE

Recent Stories

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

48 seconds ago
 Witness Says Australians Killed Afghan Captives Du ..

Witness Says Australians Killed Afghan Captives During 2009 Easter Sunday Missio ..

51 seconds ago
 RIA Novosti to Launch VR Reconstruction of Russia' ..

RIA Novosti to Launch VR Reconstruction of Russia's First Cruise Around World

54 seconds ago
 Kremlin Declines to Comment on US, NATO Responses ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on US, NATO Responses Published by Spain's El Pais

6 minutes ago
 UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official Dmit ..

UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official Dmitry Polyanskiy

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar nominated for sustainable transport awar ..

Peshawar nominated for sustainable transport award: Farrukh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>