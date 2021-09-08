At Least 40 Died in Indonesia Prison Fire - Reports Citing Penitentiary Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) At least 40 people died in a prison fire in Indonesia, Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the prison department at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, said, Reuters reported.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday in Banten province, Aprianti said. People are being evacuated from the prison building. The cause of the fire is being investigated.