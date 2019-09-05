UrduPoint.com
At Least 40 IS Terrorists, 110 Taliban Militants Surrendered To Afghan Forces - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

At Least 40 IS Terrorists, 110 Taliban Militants Surrendered to Afghan Forces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) At least 40 terrorists of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) and 110 militants of the Taliban Islamist movement surrendered on Wednesday to the government forces in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, national media reported.

The militants, led by Qazi Mawlavi Basir, decided to renounce violence and hand over their weapons in Kunar, the Khaama Press news agency reported, citing the provincial Governor's Office.

The regional security officials and tribal elders welcomed the militants' decision and described the reconciliation process as a major achievement, the media said.

Kunar Deputy Governor Gul Mohammad Bidar said that the militants had handed over 150 light and heavy weapons.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

