Open Menu

At Least 40 Missing After Boat Accident In North Nigeria

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:52 PM

At least 40 missing after boat accident in north Nigeria

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- At least 40 people are reported missing after a boat carrying passengers capsized on a local river in Nigeria's northern state of Kebbi, local authorities said Wednesday.

The boat capsized Monday while ferrying at least 50 passengers to a weekly market in the Yauri local government area of Kebbi, Bala Mohammed, the district's administrator, told reporters.

So far, only 10 passengers have been rescued, Mohammed said. The boat was crossing the river, linking the north-central state of Niger and Kebbi, when it encountered turbulent waters, leading to its capsizing.

Local authorities and emergency services have launched a rescue operation to locate and rescue the missing passengers, Salihu Garba, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told reporters in the state capital of Minna.

Garba said local divers had been deployed to conduct a search and rescue operation for the missing boat passengers.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather, and faulty operations.

Last month, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the country.

Related Topics

Weather Minna Niger Nigeria Market Government

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

24 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

24 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

25 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

25 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

25 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

2 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World