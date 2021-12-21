UrduPoint.com

At Least 40% Of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:40 PM

At Least 40% of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Some 41% of registered US voters believe President Joe Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress have achieved less than expected since he took office almost a year ago, a new poll by the research firm Morning Consult and the news portal Politico revealed on Tuesday.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said lawmakers have accomplished about what was expected of them while only 10% said they exceeded expectations, the poll showed.

Morning Consult and Politico, which conducted the poll from December 18 through 20, found similar numbers for the performance of President Biden himself. Some 42% said the president accomplished less than expected and 38% were of the view that he performed to expectations while 11% thought he exceeded them.

Biden took office on January 20 with the promise of defeating the coronavirus pandemic, putting jobs and economic recovery back on back and ensuring a fairer immigration process into the United States.

The economy is rebounding with a Federal Reserve growth forecast of 5.5% for this year and 4% for 2022, after a 3.5% decline in 2020 - the year of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic is, however, spiking again, with variants such as the Delta and Omicron creating concern about possible economic disruptions in the future.

On the immigration front, estimated 1.7 million people, including unaccompanied minors, have so far crossed the US-Mexico border since Biden signed an executive order condemning his predecessor Donald Trump's policy of separating families of detained illegal immigrants.

