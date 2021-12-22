UrduPoint.com

At Least 40% Of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:00 AM

At Least 40% of Registered US Voters Think Biden, Democrats Have Under-Performed - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Some 41% of registered US voters believe President Joe Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress have achieved less than expected since he took office almost a year ago, a new poll by the research firm Morning Consult and the news portal Politico revealed on Tuesday.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said lawmakers have accomplished about what was expected of them while only 10% said they exceeded expectations, the poll showed.

Morning Consult and Politico, which conducted the poll from December 18 through 20, found similar numbers for the performance of President Biden himself. Some 42% said the president accomplished less than expected and 38% were of the view that he performed to expectations while 11% thought he exceeded them.

Biden took office on January 20 with the promise of defeating the coronavirus pandemic, putting jobs and economic recovery back on back and ensuring a fairer immigration process into the United States.

The economy is rebounding with a Federal Reserve growth forecast of 5.5% for this year and 4% for 2022, after a 3.5% decline in 2020 - the year of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic is, however, spiking again, with variants such as the Delta and Omicron creating concern about possible economic disruptions in the future.

On the immigration front, estimated 1.7 million people, including unaccompanied minors, have so far crossed the US-Mexico border since Biden signed an executive order condemning his predecessor Donald Trump's policy of separating families of detained illegal immigrants.

Related Topics

Trump United States January December Border Congress 2020 From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

24 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

24 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

55 minutes ago
 Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly C ..

Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly Covid tests

3 minutes ago
 Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rall ..

Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rally

3 minutes ago
 Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state ..

Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state of siege

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.