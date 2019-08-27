At Least 40 People Feared Dead After Shipwreck Off Libya Coast - UNHCR Spokesman

At least 40 people are feared dead or missing in the latest shipwreck off the coast of Libya, United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesperson for Africa and the Mediterranean Charlie Yaxley said on Tuesday

"At least 40 people are estimated to be dead or missing," Yaxley said. "Around 60 people have been rescued and returned to shore."

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a Twitter post that the bodies retrieved from Tuesday's shipwreck include children.

Yaxley said that a rescue operation by local fishermen and the Libyan Coast Guard has been underway since the morning. He added that people from Sudan, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are among the survivors.

The UNHCR is calling for an urgent increase in search and rescue capacity on the central Mediterranean Sea, as well as lifting the restrictions on non-governmental organization boats, Yaxley said in statement on Twitter.

"These tragedies are preventable. Cannot accept large loss of life each month as normal," he said.

Scores of migrants from Africa have perished in the Mediterranean Sea in recent years while trying to traveling to Europe on overcrowded ships.

Prior to the most recent shipwreck, the IOM said last week that 859 people have died so far this year while traversing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.