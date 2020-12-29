UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 40 People Injured In Explosion Of Gas Cylinders In Venezuela - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

At Least 40 People Injured in Explosion of Gas Cylinders in Venezuela - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) At least 43 people were injured in the explosion of domestic gas cylinders in Venezuela, many of them suffered serious burns, the local media said.

According to publication Periodico de Monagas, the incident took place on Monday evening in the Piar municipality in the state of Monagas, located in northern Venezuela.

The explosion erupted as people surrounded a truck loaded with the cylinders to obtain gas for domestic use.

According to several media reports, more than 150 gas cylinders exploded.

The victims were taken to local hospitals. According to the newspaper, nine of them are minors aged between 4-17 years.

The Venezuelan population suffers from a chronic shortage of home cooking gas.

Related Topics

Injured Shortage Venezuela Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

6 minutes ago

PCR machine of ATH testes 37261 Coronavirus cases ..

22 minutes ago

Romania announces, End-November budget deficit wid ..

22 minutes ago

Philippines' Regulator Approves Phase 3 Trials of ..

22 minutes ago

Top court will take up govt’s reference on Senat ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.