UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured In Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) At least 40 people were killed and injured in a powerful explosion that took place in Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province.

According to the media, the cause of the explosion is still unknown. However, local residents assume that it was a car that exploded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Car Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

8 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

23 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

38 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.