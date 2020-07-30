At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) At least 40 people were killed and injured in a powerful explosion that took place in Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening in Puli Alam, the capital of Logar province.

According to the media, the cause of the explosion is still unknown. However, local residents assume that it was a car that exploded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.