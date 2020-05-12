At least 40 people were killed and injured in the bomb blast that took place at a police chief funeral in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) At least 40 people were killed and injured in the bomb blast that took place at a police chief funeral in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik earlier in the day that seven people were killed at the funeral of Haji Sheikh Ikram, who used to serve as the commander of the Khewa district's police unit. He died last night due to a heart attack.

"According to initial reports, 40 people were killed and injured. The 40 people included martyrs, severely wounded and critically injured, details on which will be shared later," Khogyani said, noting that the attack was conducted by a suicide bomber.