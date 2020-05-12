UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's East - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's East - Official

At least 40 people were killed and injured in the bomb blast that took place at a police chief funeral in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) At least 40 people were killed and injured in the bomb blast that took place at a police chief funeral in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik earlier in the day that seven people were killed at the funeral of Haji Sheikh Ikram, who used to serve as the commander of the Khewa district's police unit. He died last night due to a heart attack.

"According to initial reports, 40 people were killed and injured. The 40 people included martyrs, severely wounded and critically injured, details on which will be shared later," Khogyani said, noting that the attack was conducted by a suicide bomber.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Governor Martyrs Shaheed Died Suicide

Recent Stories

S.Korea's club-linked COVID-19 cluster infections ..

1 minute ago

Lightning strike kills boy in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

16 cattle pens fined in Multan

1 minute ago

Israel soldier killed in West Bank: army

47 seconds ago

5 killed, 150 evacuated after fire hits St. Peters ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.