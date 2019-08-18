At Least 40 People Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Wedding Hall in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least 40 people were killed and over 100 people were injured as a result of an explosion that took place at a wedding hall in Kabul, the Tolo news outlet, citing sources.

Earlier, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that an explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital, but did not specify the number of people that were injured.