At Least 40 People Killed, Over 100 Injured In Blast At Wedding Hall In Kabul - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least 40 people were killed and over 100 people were injured as a result of an explosion that took place at a wedding hall in Kabul, the Tolo news outlet, citing sources.
Earlier, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that an explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital, but did not specify the number of people that were injured.