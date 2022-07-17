UrduPoint.com

At Least 400 Flights Canceled In Italy Due To Staff Strike - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) At least 400 domestic and international flights have been canceled in Italy due to the strike of airline crews, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Ryanair, Volotea, easyJet and Malta Air staff will go on strike from 14:00 to 18:00 local time (12:00-16:00 GMT). The Italian airline Ita Airways also announced that it will cancel 122 flights, which makes up 40% of its total number of flights on Sunday. According to the statement of the trade unions, the industrial action will be supported by air traffic controllers of the Italian Air Navigation Service Provider (ENAV).

The strike will affect about 68,000 passengers in total, a number that could have been much higher if the governmental agency, which controls the guarantee of the strike right, did not succeed in convincing the companies to reduce the period of the industrial action from 24 hours to just 4 hours, Corriere della Sera noted.

The strikers demand improvement in working conditions and higher wages. The previous striles were held on June 8 and June 25.

