At Least 400 People Block Avenue, Stall Traffic In Barcelona Amid Protests - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:28 PM

At least 400 protesters blocked the Gran Via major avenue in Barcelona on Tuesday as demonstrations continue for the second day, following the Supreme Court's ruling to imprison several Catalan independence leaders, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) At least 400 protesters blocked the Gran Via major avenue in Barcelona on Tuesday as demonstrations continue for the second day, following the Supreme Court's ruling to imprison several Catalan independence leaders, media reported.

On Monday, the Spanish Supreme Court ruled on cases of 12 politicians who were involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum which Madrid called illegal, handing prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years. Thousands of protesters took to the streets throughout the country following the announcement of the ruling and clashed with local authorities.

According to the El Periodico news outlet, the march started on the Avendida del Para-lel in the city's east and moved west through the Plaza d'Espana square.

The traffic has been blocked just north of the square along the Gran Via avenue, the outlet said.

Earlier in the day, Spain's Minister Maria Jesus Montero said that she hoped that the Spanish government would not have to take additional measures to secure order during the nationwide protests, explaining that ahead of the top court's Monday announcement, Madrid had anticipated a public outcry and prepared a "coherent" response strategy to the protests.

In October 2017, Catalonia voted in a referendum to secede from Spain. The regional government later proclaimed Catalonia's independence, but Spain's Constitutional Court had ruled the vote illegal.

