Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

At Least 4,000 Islamic State Terrorists Operate in Afghanistan- Russian Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least 4,000 Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) militants are currently present in Afghanistan, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said.

"The IS fighters are taking active steps to turn Afghanistan into a bridgehead for their activities in other countries of the region. The backbone of the terrorist structure is at least 4,000 militants. They mainly operate in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar," Kuzmin said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday evening.

According to the official, IS militants operate in the northern and eastern regions of the republic.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan has been long torn by fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, groups affiliated with al Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia), Islamic State and other insurgents.

The IS group claimed responsibility for the recent explosion at a wedding in Kabul which killed over 80 people and left another 180 injured.

