At Least 41 NATO KFOR Soldiers Receive Injuries in Clashes in Kosovo - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) At least 41 soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent received injuries in clashes in Kosovo, la Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

The injured NATO KFOR soldiers included 11 Italians, with three being in serious condition, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"I want to express my solidarity with the military of the KFOR mission, who were wounded in Kosovo during clashes between Serbian demonstrators and the Kosovo police. Among them are 11 Italians, three of whom are in serious condition, but there is no threat to their lives.

The Italian military continues to carry out their duties in the name of peace," Tajani said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, director of the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, said that as a result of clashes between Serbs and the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo, as well as the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) contingent, at least 50 citizens were injured, including two seriously injured.