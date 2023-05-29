UrduPoint.com

At Least 41 NATO KFOR Soldiers Receive Injuries In Clashes In Kosovo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 11:25 PM

At Least 41 NATO KFOR Soldiers Receive Injuries in Clashes in Kosovo - Reports

At least 41 soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent received injuries in clashes in Kosovo, la Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) At least 41 soldiers of NATO KFOR contingent received injuries in clashes in Kosovo, la Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

The injured NATO KFOR soldiers included 11 Italians, with three being in serious condition, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"I want to express my solidarity with the military of the KFOR mission, who were wounded in Kosovo during clashes between Serbian demonstrators and the Kosovo police. Among them are 11 Italians, three of whom are in serious condition, but there is no threat to their lives.

The Italian military continues to carry out their duties in the name of peace," Tajani said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, director of the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, said that as a result of clashes between Serbs and the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo, as well as the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) contingent, at least 50 citizens were injured, including two seriously injured.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Police Twitter

Recent Stories

Nigeria Swears In Former Lagos Governor Bola Tinub ..

Nigeria Swears In Former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu as New President

2 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election V ..

Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election Victory - Office of Turkish Lea ..

3 minutes ago
 Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Al ..

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz through

3 minutes ago
 Shang, Wu fail to end China's 86-year wait at Fren ..

Shang, Wu fail to end China's 86-year wait at French Open

3 minutes ago
 AJK CJ calls on President Sultan

AJK CJ calls on President Sultan

3 minutes ago
 Armenian Security Council Secretary, Azerbaijani P ..

Armenian Security Council Secretary, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide to Meet in Br ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.